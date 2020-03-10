BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,499 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $20,911,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $242.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.28 and a 200 day moving average of $269.86. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

