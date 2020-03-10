Insider Buying: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CFO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,730 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after acquiring an additional 593,792 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.