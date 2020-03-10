Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director William R. Hutchinson Purchases 5,000 Shares

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director William R. Hutchinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

