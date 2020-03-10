BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.08 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bank of Marin bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $510.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $580.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

