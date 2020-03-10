PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 124,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock opened at $98.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.