Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 17,344 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 204,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Retrophin Inc has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $647.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

In other Retrophin news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,649 shares of company stock valued at $240,316. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

