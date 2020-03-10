Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Insider Noah L. Rosenberg Sells 1,790 Shares

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $647.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.78. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 264,893 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Retrophin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,193 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Gap Inc Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.
Gap Inc Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,929 Shares of Discover Financial Services
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,929 Shares of Discover Financial Services
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Allstate Corp
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Allstate Corp
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,633 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 3,633 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report