Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Insider Noah L. Rosenberg Sells 1,790 Shares

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $27,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $647.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.78. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. Retrophin’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 264,893 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Retrophin by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 107,193 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

