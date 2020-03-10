Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.63.

Shares of VRTX opened at $219.65 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.45, for a total value of $848,357.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

