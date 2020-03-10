Bank of Hawaii Buys 9,360 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 222.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $113,826,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,694,000 after purchasing an additional 187,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $86.42 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.90.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.