Bank of Hawaii Reduces Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1,710.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $64.76 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 83.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

