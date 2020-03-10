Bank of Hawaii Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

