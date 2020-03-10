Bank of Hawaii Boosts Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,397 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

