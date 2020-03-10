RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,540 to GBX 4,000. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. RHI Magnesita traded as low as GBX 2,354 ($30.97) and last traded at GBX 2,368 ($31.15), with a volume of 3372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,674 ($35.17).

RHIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RHI Magnesita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,050 ($66.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,711.96.

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

