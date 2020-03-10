Bank of Hawaii Grows Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Unilever were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 497,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Unilever by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.