Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Director Acquires $10,325.00 in Stock

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Director Michael Dinkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,301.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

