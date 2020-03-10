Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Acquires $14,700.00 in Stock

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Cari M. Dominguez acquired 1,000 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,948.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cari M. Dominguez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Cari M. Dominguez acquired 5,000 shares of Triple-S Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $366.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $831.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 6,965.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

