Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director Dirk Jungé Buys 5,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Director Dirk Jungé purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,448.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,839.05.

TSE:POU opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.13. The firm has a market cap of $389.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POU shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.