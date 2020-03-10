Bank of Hawaii Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 648,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 332.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $1,342,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,688 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,188 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

