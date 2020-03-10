Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 159,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 109,140 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Relx PLC has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

