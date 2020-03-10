Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) Insider Andrew Stobart Purchases 3,000 Shares

Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) insider Andrew Stobart purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.84 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,520.00 ($8,170.21).

The company has a market cap of $42.92 million and a PE ratio of 14.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. Korvest Limited has a 12 month low of A$2.30 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of A$4.85 ($3.44).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Korvest’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Korvest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication operations in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The company also manufactures cable and pipe support solutions under the EzyStrut name; designs and assembles access systems for large mobile equipment under the Power Step name; and sells, hires, and repairs specialized tools in the form of torque wrenches, hydraulic pumps, huck tools and power rigs, and related accessories under the Titan Technologies name.

