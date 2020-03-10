VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,070 shares of company stock worth $1,582,797 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

VICI Properties stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. VICI Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

