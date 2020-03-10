Mark J. Isaacson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Stock

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) SVP Mark J. Isaacson acquired 1,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MOS opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 244.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

