Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 176.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

