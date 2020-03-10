Sean Trauschke Purchases 3,500 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Stock

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Director Sean Trauschke purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ENBL opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.3305 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 71.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENBL. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,708,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,895,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 546,509 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,640,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 404,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,931,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,347,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

ENBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

