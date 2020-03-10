Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 711,670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,430 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $10,045,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $4,989,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

