Galilee Energy Ltd. (ASX:GLL) Insider Raymond Shorrocks Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Galilee Energy Ltd. (ASX:GLL) insider Raymond Shorrocks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,600.00 ($7,517.73).

Raymond Shorrocks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Raymond Shorrocks purchased 75,000 shares of Galilee Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,950.00 ($29,042.55).

Galilee Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of A$1.40 ($0.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 million and a P/E ratio of -19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.93.

Galilee Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Australia, Chile, and North America. It primarily explores for coal seam gas. The company's flagship project is the Glenaras gas project located within the ATP 2019 permit, which covers an area of approximately 4000 square kilometers in western Queensland's Galilee Basin.

