Bank of Hawaii Sells 651 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,801. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,791 shares of company stock valued at $901,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE HHC opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.27. Howard Hughes Corp has a one year low of $88.89 and a one year high of $135.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.52.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

