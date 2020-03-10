Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director Henchy R. Enden Buys 1,000 Shares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director Henchy R. Enden bought 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $369.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACBI shares. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.