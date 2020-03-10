Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Director Kapila K. Anand Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,445.00.

STAY stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,717 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.