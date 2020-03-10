Amino Technologies’ (AMO) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
AMO opened at GBX 128.45 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 million and a P/E ratio of 32.11. Amino Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.74.
Amino Technologies Company Profile
