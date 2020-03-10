Amino Technologies’ (AMO) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AMO opened at GBX 128.45 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 million and a P/E ratio of 32.11. Amino Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.74.

Amino Technologies Company Profile

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

