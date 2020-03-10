HSBC Trims BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Target Price to GBX 135

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HSBC from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the communications services company’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BT.A. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group – CLASS A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 213 ($2.80).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 123.62 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 127.66 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 231.50 ($3.05).

In other news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

