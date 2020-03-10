Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,460 ($19.21) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,466.09 ($19.29).

CBG opened at GBX 1,148 ($15.10) on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,148 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,405.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,435.36. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

