Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Burford Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,562.57 ($20.55).

LON BUR opened at GBX 431 ($5.67) on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $991.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 593.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 736.86.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

