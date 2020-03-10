Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Burford Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,562.57 ($20.55).

LON BUR opened at GBX 431 ($5.67) on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $991.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 593.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 736.86.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amino Technologies’ Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
Amino Technologies’ Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
HSBC Trims BT Group – CLASS A Target Price to GBX 135
HSBC Trims BT Group – CLASS A Target Price to GBX 135
Close Brothers Group Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Close Brothers Group Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital
Codemasters Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Codemasters Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
DFS Furniture Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Peel Hunt
DFS Furniture Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report