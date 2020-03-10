Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of LON:CDM opened at GBX 260 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $427.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Codemasters Group has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 356 ($4.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 299.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.15.

In other Codemasters Group news, insider Rashid Ismail Varachia sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42), for a total value of £520,000 ($684,030.52).

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

