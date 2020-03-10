DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.82% from the company’s previous close.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 272.50 ($3.58).

LON:DFS opened at GBX 201 ($2.64) on Tuesday. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 203.87 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246.80. The company has a market cap of $427.44 million and a P/E ratio of 21.85.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Analyst Recommendations for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

