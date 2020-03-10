Liberum Capital Raises Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.36) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The firm has a market cap of $442.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,305.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,172.45.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

