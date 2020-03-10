Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 1,244 ($16.36) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,305.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,172.45. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.82 million and a P/E ratio of 89.50.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

