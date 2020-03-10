Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FUTR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price target on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.54 million and a PE ratio of 110.11. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 676 ($8.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,288.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,315.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick purchased 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, with a total value of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

