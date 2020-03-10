GAN (LON:GAN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

GAN (LON:GAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GAN opened at GBX 137 ($1.80) on Tuesday. GAN has a 1 year low of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.99.

Get GAN alerts:

About GAN

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.