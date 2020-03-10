GAN (LON:GAN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

GAN (LON:GAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of GAN opened at GBX 137 ($1.80) on Tuesday. GAN has a 1 year low of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.99.
About GAN
