Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.74) on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 345 ($4.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.74. The stock has a market cap of $295.81 million and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amino Technologies’ Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
Amino Technologies’ Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
HSBC Trims BT Group – CLASS A Target Price to GBX 135
HSBC Trims BT Group – CLASS A Target Price to GBX 135
Close Brothers Group Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Close Brothers Group Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital
Codemasters Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Codemasters Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
DFS Furniture Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Peel Hunt
DFS Furniture Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report