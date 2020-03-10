Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.74) on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 345 ($4.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.74. The stock has a market cap of $295.81 million and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
LSL Property Services Company Profile
