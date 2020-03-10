Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.74) on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a one year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 345 ($4.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.74. The stock has a market cap of $295.81 million and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

