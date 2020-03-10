Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Learning Technologies Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.17 million and a PE ratio of 100.14.

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

