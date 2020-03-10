Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Learning Technologies Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 140.20 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.17 million and a PE ratio of 100.14.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amino Technologies’ Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
Amino Technologies’ Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap
HSBC Trims BT Group – CLASS A Target Price to GBX 135
HSBC Trims BT Group – CLASS A Target Price to GBX 135
Close Brothers Group Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Close Brothers Group Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Burford Capital
Codemasters Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Codemasters Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
DFS Furniture Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Peel Hunt
DFS Furniture Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report