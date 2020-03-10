STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Friday, January 24th.

LON:STVG opened at GBX 360 ($4.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 396.04. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 336 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.99).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

