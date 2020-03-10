John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MNZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Menzies from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LON:MNZS opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.27) on Tuesday. John Menzies has a twelve month low of GBX 263.45 ($3.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 555 ($7.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 388.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.43. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.17.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

