John Menzies’ (MNZS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on John Menzies from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 539 ($7.09) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.27) on Tuesday. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 263.45 ($3.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 555 ($7.30). The stock has a market cap of $210.77 million and a P/E ratio of -414.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 388.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 414.43.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

