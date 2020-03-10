Sportech’s (SPO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sportech (LON:SPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Sportech stock opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.33) on Tuesday. Sportech has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 40.40 ($0.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.69.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

