Sportech’s (SPO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sportech (LON:SPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Sportech stock opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.33) on Tuesday. Sportech has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 40.40 ($0.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.69.
About Sportech
