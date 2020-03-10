HSBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 176 ($2.32) in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.38 ($2.54).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 126.86 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle purchased 71,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.