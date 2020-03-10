Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Simplybiz Group stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Simplybiz Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53). The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 million and a PE ratio of 24.86.

Simplybiz Group Company Profile

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

