Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Simplybiz Group stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Simplybiz Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53). The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 million and a PE ratio of 24.86.
Simplybiz Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Simplybiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplybiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.