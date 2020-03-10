Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $469.66 million, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Endurance International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $41,454.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,624 shares of company stock valued at $350,442. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

