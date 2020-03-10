Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TM17. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 469.40 ($6.17).

TM17 opened at GBX 525.50 ($6.91) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 496.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 372.87. The company has a market cap of $709.57 million and a P/E ratio of 41.38.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

