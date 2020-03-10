Liberum Capital Cuts Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 125

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 129.80 ($1.71).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The stock has a market cap of $405.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.